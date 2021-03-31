59 minutes ago

An Accra Circuit Court has discharged actress Nana Ama Mcbrown as witness in the ongoing Bulldog vrs Republic case.

The artiste manager Bulldog, whose real name is Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, is facing prosecution for allegedly making threatening statements against the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Bulldog as a panel member on UTV’s entertainment show “United Showbiz”, hosted by Nana Ama Mcbrown and aired every Saturday, is alleged to have said that the President will not finish his second term if he fails to pay Menzgold customers.

"The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will not finish his four year tenure if he fails to pay Menzgold customers'', Bulldog allegedly stated.

Bulldog has been charged with “offensive conduct to breaches of the peace” but he has denied the charge.

Nana Ama Mcbrown was cited as witness to the case. She appeared in the court today, March 31, and mounted the witness box to assist the Bulldog’s case.

She was cross-examined by the State Prosecutor and Counsel for Bulldog, and in her response, she stated emphatically that ''Bulldog's statement didn't put me in a state of fear''.

The Judge ruled for her to be discharged as witness, meaning Nana Ama Mcbrown will no longer appear before court.

However, Bulldog will reappear at the Accra Circuit Court on 27th, 28th and 29th April to continue his case.

