2 hours ago

Zylofon Music new artiste, Tiisha, has revealed that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rufftown Records, Ricky Nana Agyemang, well known as Bullet, showed interest in signing her after the demise of Ebony Reigns.

Tiisha, known in private life as Tisha Bentum, told ZionFelix in an interview on the ‘Uncut’ Show that the communication with Bullet on her signing went far but something happened along the line.

She revealed Bullet even visited her parents and expressed his interest in working with her.

However, Tiisha got the shock of her life after Bullet felt adamant of keeping his promise.

The ‘Packaging’ singer said she didn’t hear from Bullet again and it got to a time he was not even picking her phone calls.

On a different period that Bullet answered his phone, Tiisha recalled the Rufftown Records’ bigwig told her to be patient.

After waiting for some time and no positive outcome reached her from the side of Bullet, Tiisha averred she backed off.

She believes she would have done her best, but the motive of her signing was not to replace the late Ebony Reigns.

Many people have asserted Tiisha speaks and sounds like the late Ghanaian female musician, Ebony.

Watch Tiisha’s full interview with ZionFelix below.