12 hours ago

Star Oil has expressed its sympathies to the family of the deceased police officer who was killed in a bullion van at one of its branches at Ablekuma Fanmilk on Thursday, June 22.

Armed robbers attacked the van a few minutes after it arrived for cash collection at the station.

Videos of the incident show members of the public rescuing the fatally shot policeman from a pick-up truck.

The police officer was only identified as Amoah according to his name tag.

A statement issued by Star Oil said, “We wish to express our sincere sympathies to the family of the deceased police officer and the Ghana Police Service”.

It assured to provide further details on the incident to the police.

“We will provide further details on this incident after subsequent consultations with the Ghana Police,” Star Oil promised in its statement.

The police service says it’s on a manhunt for the robbers.

Read below Star Oils’ full statement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Armed Robbery attack on a Bullion Van at Star Oil Ablekuma Fanmilk Station

Accra, Ghana – June 22, 2023 – Star Oil is deeply saddened to announce an armed robbery attack at our Ablekuma Fanmilk station on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at approximately 1:30 PM. The robbers attacked the van a few minutes after it arrived for cash collection at the station.

We wish to assure all our customers and the general public that as a responsible organisation, we have adequate security systems at our stations to aid police investigations.

We also use this opportunity to admonish the general public to exercise caution in publishing unverified accounts of the incident.

We will provide further details on this incident after subsequent consultations with the Ghana Police.

We wish to express our sincere sympathies to the family of the deceased police officer and the Ghana Police Service.

Source: citifmonline