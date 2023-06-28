1 hour ago

The Black Meteors, Ghana's U23 football team, faced a disappointing 5-1 defeat against tournament hosts Morocco in their second match of the TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The game took place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. As a result, Morocco currently tops the group, with Ghana and Guinea both sitting on three points.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko acknowledged the impact of the extra day of rest that Morocco enjoyed, attributing it to their deserved victory.

Tanko noted that Ghana's players showed signs of fatigue, emphasizing that the team paid their opponents a lot of respect, which ultimately led to their punishment on the field.

Despite the setback, Tanko expressed optimism about the Black Meteors' chances of qualifying for the next stage. He highlighted the importance of working on their performance and striving for a win in their upcoming match against Guinea.

Tanko also identified the lack of rest as a contributing factor to his team's poor performance.

Following their match against Congo on Sunday, both Ghana and Congo suffered heavy defeats against opponents who had an extra day to rest after playing on Saturday.

Tanko drew attention to Congo's similar fate against Guinea due to the latter team's additional day of rest.

Looking ahead, Tanko acknowledged the two-day break before their next game against Guinea and expressed determination to make the most of it.

With both Ghana and Guinea having a chance to advance to the next stage, Tanko emphasized the significance of thorough preparation for the upcoming match.

He stated unequivocally that the Black Meteors aimed to secure a victory and qualify for the next phase.

As the team prepares for their third group A game against Guinea, the Black Meteors will depart from Rabat to Tangier, where the crucial match will take place.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his players are focused on putting Tuesday's defeat behind them and concentrating on their upcoming challenge.