21 hours ago

The final funeral rites for Dr. Ibrahim Muhammed Murtala and Alhaji Munir Limuna Mohammed, two Muslim victims of the August 6, 2025 Z9 military helicopter crash, will be held on Sunday, August 10, 2025, in line with Islamic tradition.

A statement from the Presidency announced that Jannaza Prayers will take place at 2:00 p.m. at the Forecourt of the State House, followed by burial at 2:30 p.m. at the Military Cemetery in Accra.

Dr. Murtala, the late Minister for Environment, Technology and Innovation, and Alhaji Limuna, the Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, were among eight people killed when the helicopter went down at Adansi-Brofoyedu in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

The group was on an official assignment to Obuasi at the time of the tragedy.

The crash also claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, NDC National Vice-Chairman Samuel Sarpong, Deputy NADMO Director-General Samuel Aboagye, and three Ghana Air Force crew members — Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah.

The nation continues to mourn as investigations into the cause of the disaster progress.