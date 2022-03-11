44 minutes ago

A mass burial service has been held for seven out of the 13 persons who lost their lives during the 20th January Appiate explosion.

The mass burial ceremony was held at the Appiate park on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The seven victims are 15-month-old Ella Baidoo, Akua Nyame, 80, Isaac Benyin, 45, Emmanuel Quainoo, 29, Justice Kwasi Takwa, 21, Isaac Annan, 35 and Micheal Afriyie, 19.

Four of the victims were earlier buried as their families wanteda privatee burial for them, and the remaining two victims are scheduled to be sent to Zebila and Takoradi for private interment.

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio, led the government delegation to the burial ceremony.

Source: citifmonline.com