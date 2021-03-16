1 hour ago

Families, friends and sympathisers of the teenagers who lost their lives while swimming at the sea in Apam have been shedding tears as the teenagers are being laid to rest.

Family members who spoke to Citi News at the premises of the St. Luke Catholic Hospital in Apam said they will miss their loved ones following the tragedy.

Joseph Narh, one of the dead teenagers’ father, said he was days away from leaving the country with his family to Spain.

“I came from Spain a couple of weeks ago and my plan was to carry them [my family] with me. So I came down for just a month and was to leave with them. It has been a big blow,” he said.

Ahead of the burial service, the Gomoa Akyemepim Traditional Council performed rituals to appease the gods of the land ahead.

One cow, three sheep, 12 fowls, 33 tubers of yam, and three cartons of schnapps were offered to the gods by a traditional priest on Monday, March 15, 2021.

There are fears the teenagers defied the laws of the land by swimming at a place that is the preserve of the gods.

The burial service was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 11 but had to be postponed for the rituals to be performed by the community leaders.