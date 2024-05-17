4 hours ago

The highly anticipated clash between Burkina Faso and Nigeria in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship ended in a goalless draw (0-0) in Group B on Thursday, setting the stage for an intense tournament.

Featuring last edition's finalists, the match promised an early showdown this year. The first half showcased both teams' potential, with moments of brilliance from each side.

However, the second half saw unfavorable weather conditions as heavy rain drenched the pitch, resulting in a soggy surface that hindered quality play.

Despite Nigeria's Golden Eaglets pushing hard in the final minutes, they couldn't break the deadlock.

The stalemate means both teams will need to secure victories in their upcoming matches to advance.

Burkina Faso is scheduled to face Togo on Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m. GMT, while Nigeria will take on Niger later the same day at 6 p.m. GMT at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

With the draw leaving everything to play for, both teams will be eager to claim three points in their next encounters to bolster their chances of progressing in the tournament.