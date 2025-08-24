5 hours ago

The government of Burkina Faso, through its national electricity company SONABEL, has announced that it will begin a controlled spillage of the Bagré Dam on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, due to rising water levels caused by persistent heavy rains.

In a statement dated August 22 and signed by Kindo Issiaka, Head of Hydraulics at SONABEL, the company disclosed that the dam’s upstream elevation currently stands at 233.98 metres, representing a filling rate of 86.38 per cent.

With the reservoir level just 1.02 metres below the normal retention level, authorities say excess water must be released to protect the dam’s structural integrity.

A follow-up public notice from SONABEL’s Department of Communication and Public Relations confirmed:

“SONABEL will proceed to open the valves of the dam flood drain on August 27, 2025, from 08:00.”

“SONABEL therefore invites the coastal populations living downstream of the dam to remain vigilant and to take necessary precautions against the potential risks of flooding as a result of this measure.”

The notice urged downstream communities to remain alert, warning of potential flood risks along the White Volta Basin:Officials stressed that the spillage is a routine safety measure to prevent uncontrolled overflow or potential dam failure during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, SONABEL also provided an update on the Kompienga Dam, where upstream elevation stands at 177.66 metres with a filling rate of 77.26 per cent.

The reservoir remains 2.34 metres below maximum operating capacity, but engineers say close monitoring will continue.

The announcement serves as an early warning for communities along the White Volta Basin in both Burkina Faso and Northern Ghana, which have historically suffered flooding following the Bagré Dam’s spillage.