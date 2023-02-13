58 minutes ago

The Chief Executive for the Bawku West Municipal Assembly in the Upper East Region, Tahiru Issahaku Ahmed, has said the citizens of Burkina Faso who fled to Ghana have returned to their home country.

More than 4,000 Burkinabes fled to Ghana to seek refuge following attacks by suspected terrorists and militants in the country.

They sought refuge in communities including Kperigu, Natinga and others in the Bawku West Municipality.

Updating Citi News on the development, the MCE said calm has been restored to Burkina Faso hence the decision of the immigrants to return.

“Those who came from Burkina Faso, now things are calm, and they are now going back. You know some people ran and came to Bawku West because of Jihadist activities in Burkana Faso, they came to Ghana, particularly my district. They are the people who have left, they are left with just a few. I had about 4,058 of them coming into my municipality, but now I have about 195 of them,”

Refugees from neighbouring Burkina-Faso were forced out of the country because of the activities of violent extremists.

Activities of violent extremists in Burkina-Faso in recent times led to the death of several Burkinabes.

Those who fled later sought asylum in Sapelega in the Bawku West Municipality.

They occupied uncompleted structures in the municipality.

