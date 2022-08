10 hours ago

A bus carrying electricity prepaid meters that were allegedly being smuggled into the country has been seized by officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority in the Ashanti Region.

According to the officers, they intercepted the bus which was carrying passengers and goods from Kumasi to Aflao in the Volta Region, at Labour, one of the busy bus terminals in the capital on Friday.

Some 117 prepaid meters hidden in the air-conditioning unit and other compartments of the bus were retrieved and seized by the officers.

The bus was later impounded with all passengers onboard and conveyed to the Ashanti Regional offices of the customs division, Citi News reported.

Sector Customs Commander, Assistant Commissioner Edmund Omari explained that the driver of the bus failed to stop when he was first stopped at the Customs barrier at Kubease near Ejisu.

The officers have begun investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the Ashanti Region have also begun inspecting the meters to ascertain their origination.

“If you need a meter, go to the ECG office… if you use an illegal meter, we will catch you and when we catch you, we will fine you,” Grace Garshon, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the ECG, told Citi News.