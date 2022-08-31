3 hours ago

Ghana's former Prime Minister, Prof. Kofi Abrefa Busia, is a far-sighted political thinker that Ghana and Africa at large have yet to replace.

This is the view of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is of the firm belief that it is on the values and ideals that Busia espoused that today's democratic society has been built.

He lamented that the overthrow of the Second Republic halted the plans and aspirations that the Busia had deployed for Ghana’s development.

“As the eldest child of my father, Edward Akufo-Addo, then President of the 2nd Republic, I had the privilege to witness at first-hand, his [Busia] excellent leadership skills, his vision for the development of our country and the sacrifices he made towards the creation of the free, democratic Ghana in which we now live.

“Today as we celebrate his legacy, we commemorate also the 109th anniversary of his birth, the 44th anniversary of his death, and the 53rd anniversary of the famous victory of the Progress Party he led in the 1969 general elections, I dare say our nation, and indeed, Africa has not seen a more far-sighted political thinker than Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia,” Akufo-Addo said.

The President was speaking at the launch of an audiobook titled: “The Prof” A Heart of Faith, from “Poor Boy” to Prime Minister.”

The August 30, 2022 event was held at the Quodesh (Lighthouse Chapel).

The book was compiled by Akosua Busia, a daughter of the late Prime Minister.

President Akufo-Addo also drew a nexus between how Busia's ideas on rural development, but for his overthrow, would have curtailed some of the challenges that are currently bedevilling the country.

“The overthrow of the Second Republic and the Progress Party government meant that our country was deprived of the full impact of his agenda for development. The case has gone to show that we turned out to be the poorer for it.

“Some of the ills of contemporary Ghana such as rural-urban migration, which has been the source of much current social tension could well have been avoided” the President added.

The audiobook launched is a compilation of letters that Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia, exchanged with his lifelong friend and mentor, Rev William Whittle. Professor Busia’s daughter, Akosua Busia, authored the book, an Asaase Radio report stated.