2 hours ago

The Head of Census Methodology Workstream at the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Owusu Kagya, has said the business community stands to benefit from the data that will emerge from the 2021 Population and Housing Census,”

He, therefore, charged all Ghanaians to participate in the exercise.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Owusu Kagya said “the business community stands to benefit a lot from the Census. From the data derived, they can assess the demography of their niche market. They can then decide from the data viable businesses to venture into, among others.”

“The data from the housing census will also assist the construction industry, institutions involved in housing finance, and manufacturers of housing fixtures and equipment to make realistic projections of the demand for housing, and assess their activities within the overall housing program,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo has reiterated the need for all Ghanaians to get involved in the 2021 National Population and Housing Census.

He insists the involvement of all Ghanaians will help the government in decision-making.

He, therefore, charged opinion leaders in various communities to rally their people to participate in the exercise.

The census exercise is currently at the numbering stage, where enumerators visit various homes to list structures and take other details.

The slogan for the 2021 PHC is “you count, get counted”, with the GSS aiming for a comprehensive coverage to ensure that no one is left behind.

Source: citifmonline