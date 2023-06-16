4 hours ago

A 45-year-old farmer and businessman, Samuel Dokurugu Gumah, has been shot dead by armed men suspected to be robbers at Gbimsi near Walewale in the West Mamprusi municipality.

The deceased’s brother, Reverend Joseph Guma, confirmed the incident and said it occurred between the hours of 7 and 8 PM Thursday.

He said the deceased and one other person were travelling on a motorbike to a nearby village when the armed men ambushed them on the road and shot his brother dead.

Rev. Joseph added that the other person managed to escape but with severe injuries and is currently being treated at a hospital at Walewale.

He said the family suspects foul play and is demanding a thorough investigation to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

The Assemblyman of the Gbimsi community lamented about the insecurity situation in the municipality and called on authorities to act.

Meanwhile, the police in the area have arrested a middle-aged man who gunned down his mother.

The suspect, whose identity is yet to be disclosed by the police, reportedly shot his mother dead with a single-barrel gun, Thursday night, following her attempt to intervene in a misunderstanding with his wife.

The Municipal Police Commander, Cosmos Awe, refused to comment on the incident citing the IGP’s gag order.