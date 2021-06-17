2 hours ago

A business executive, Prince Charles Dedjoe, who stands accused of killing his wife, Lilian Dedjoe, has been granted bail by an Accra High Court General Jurisdiction Division.

He was granted bail in the sum of GHS200,000 with two sureties by the court presided over by Mr. Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu last Friday.

This was after he was denied bail on several occasions because the case had not reached the committal stage.

The suspect had been in custody since March 10, 2021, after he was accused of killing his wife, Lilian Dedjoe, a 43-year-old trader at East Legon, after physically assaulting her with a pair of slippers.

The court has ordered Prince Charles Dedjoe to report to the police once every two weeks pending the trial.

He is expected to appear before the Madina District Court on June 18 for the substantive case.

The deceased, Lilian Dedjoe, a 43-year-old, is said to be a victim of abuse in her marriage, and according to the victim’s daughter, who is the complainant, her mother may have died as a result of the alleged abuses.

Mr. Dedjoe earlier filed a motion for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the family of his late wife from burying her in his absence.

But that was quashed.

Her body was supposed to have been interred within the first week of May per tentative burial details communicated by the family.

In the meantime, the deceased’s family has called on authorities to ensure that justice is served.

Source: citifmonline