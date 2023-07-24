3 hours ago

Ernest Kwasi Addo, a businessman has picked the nomination forms to contest the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries in Ayensuano constituency.

Over the weekend, he was joined by some of his supporters to pick the forms. Was described by the people as 'the light of change and growth' for the area.

According to the party members, “Mr. Kwasi Addo possesses the attributes required to drive genuine change in the Ayensuano constituency and is the only candidate to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area”.

One of the supporters in his submission observed that their everlasting support and enthusiasm for the aspiring candidate is derived from his strong love and loyalty to the party and the residents in the constituency.