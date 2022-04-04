3 hours ago

The Managing Director of Marveille Homes Limited, a real estate developer, Maria O’Sullivan, has petitioned President Akufo-Addo for the removal of Justice Gifty Agyei Addo as a High Court Judge on grounds of stated misbehavior.

The petition is anchored on three grounds; alleged abuse of office and privileges, alleged forgery of High Court Judgment, and interference with a land case pending at the High Court in which her husband is the plaintiff.

The petition, dated 1st April, 2022, and signed by Maria O’Sullivan, alleges that Her Ladyship Gifty Agyei Addo, together with her husband, Maxwell Agyei Addo, sent thugs to demolish a fence wall being constructed by Mariville Homes Limited within their Estate.

The Company responded by immediately reconstructing the fence wall. Justice Addo, however, accordingly went on to lodge a complaint of trespass at Manet Police Station against the Managing Director of Mariville Homes Limited, Paa Kwasi Ocansey, consequent upon which the police ordered the company to cease the construction and to allow for a three-day investigation into the matter while ordering the parties to present their respective documents to the land.

The petitioner claims that while the company ceased the construction and presented its documents, Justice Addo failed and or refused to present her documents but went on a spree of threats and attacks against the Managing Director.

About Justice Addo

Justice Gifty Adjei Addo who sits in the Human Right Division of the High Court was recently nominated for appointment onto the Court of Appeal.

She is well known for her judgment which overturned the General Legal Council’s suspension of the license of now Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu.

She also presided over the Rastafarian Students and Achimota school matter and the cases involving the Ashiaman Member of Parliament and the Electoral Commission, Francis Kwarteng Arthur and the National Communications Authority, the Media Foundation for West Africa and the National Communications Authority, the revocation of licenses of GN Bank and Unicredit, among a host of other high public interest cases.

President Akufo-Addo in accordance with article 146 of the 1992 Constitution will refer the petition to Chief Justice Kwasi Anin who shall determine whether Justice Addo has a case to answer on the allegations against her. Where he spo determines, he shall go on to set up a committee of three Justices of the Superior Court and two other persons who shall not be Members of the Council of State, or MPs, or Lawyers, to hear the matter.

Source: citifmonline