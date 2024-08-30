2 hours ago

Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, an executive board member of Hearts of Oak, has expressed the belief that Kwesi Nyantakyi could have become the first Black FIFA President if it hadn't been for the investigative expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Nyantakyi, who served as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) from 2005 to 2018, held significant positions within both FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

His career, however, was abruptly cut short by the 2018 Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary, which unveiled extensive corruption in Ghanaian football through undercover journalism.

In a recent interview with Starr FM, Dr. Tamakloe stated, "Nyantakyi would have been the first Black man to head FIFA if the Anas exposé hadn't happened."

Under Nyantakyi’s leadership, Ghana made notable achievements, including reaching three FIFA World Cups and two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Ghana finished as runners-up in both the 2010 and 2015 editions of AFCON during his tenure.