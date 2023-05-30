1 hour ago

Controversial football President of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Gruzah has gone berserk as he claims he would have shot members of the Ghana Football Association's Disciplinary Committee.

This comes after his team's protest against Tamale City for player fraud was thrown out by the Disciplinary Committee in an announcement on Tuesday.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM after the verdict was announced, a livid Gruzah revealed but for his religious beliefs, he would have shot members of the Disciplinary Committee.

"If I wasn't a Religious person who fears God so much, I swear, I would have bought a gun and shot the disciplinary committee members for such a ruling.

The player in question had a double identity. Same protest was filed against Skyy FC by Nations FC and they won it. The player himself through an interview even confirmed it, that alone should have won the case for us."

King Faisal FC had alleged that Tamale City FC fielded an unqualified player, Isaac Mensah, who they claimed had another registration in the system under the name Jireh Kojo Nissi.