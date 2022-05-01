3 hours ago

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has once again hinted at plans to contest Nigeria's 2023 presidential elections but wants the public to aid his campaign with the purchase of forms for the race.

Mr Edochie who has dominated media discussion, following his second wife saga has admonished the public to channel their energies into supporting his greatest dream instead of the name-calling.

As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, the popular actor, on Wednesday, announced to fans that he had married a second wife, Judy Muoghalu with whom he shares a son. The news came as a surprise to many who only knew his first wife, Mary Yul-Edochie with whom he shares four children after 18 years of marriage.

The highlight of the day was when Mary called out her husband and his new lover in a comment under his post. "May God judge you both," she wrote.

Also, Uche Edochie, the senior brother of the actor has revealed that their family was not in support of his decision to take a second wife due to the fact that he signed for a monogamous marriage with his first wife, Mary Yul-Edochie.

The award-winning actor in his latest video charged Nigerians to rally behind him instead of criticizing him for owning up and taking responsibility for his actions.

"Did you see what we did on Wednesday? We shook the world and still shaking it. The energy you all are applying knows no tribe, no religion no gender. The energy is coming from the North, South, East and West and all over the world. The energy is united. We’re on Tv stations, radio, blogs, Youtube, every WhatsApp group, market, committees, street, hood, everywhere. With this energy, We can take back our country and fix it. I cannot do it alone. I need you, we need you. Nigeria needs you. My dear Nigerians, please, I appeal to you, buy me a Presidential form let's win this election," said the actor.

In an appreciation post to blogger, Tunde Ednut who shared the video, Mr Edochie pledged to serve his country when given the mandate. "I will not let the people down. I will be the best President Nigeria has ever had. Mark my words."

Watch the video below: