The Supreme Court has directed the government to purchase some property belonging to businessman Alfred Woyome rather than just taking ownership.

Deputy-Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, had in an application urged the Apex court to allow the State to take ownership after failure by an auctioneer to sell them to offset a GH¢51.2million debt the businessman owes the State.

Potential buyers were reportedly said to be afraid of purchasing the property because they feel those property may be restored to Mr Woyome in the future.

Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, made this known in a letter dated March 4, 2020, and addressed to the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General.

The letter made reference to the Supreme Court’s order to have the property of Mr Woyome auctioned to settle judgment debt.

It would be recalled that in July 2020, after three years of legal joggling over the true ownership of property in the case involving the businessman and National Democratic Congress bankroller Mr Woyome, the Supreme Court ordered the auctioning of the assets to defray the GH¢47.2 million debt he owes the State.

A five-member panel, presided over by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, on Wednesday said the application by the Attorney-General’s office is not allowed by the rules of court.

Mr Dame, therefore, withdrew the application as the court directed that the State purchased them.

The court also took notice of a case filed by Mr Woyome at the High Court seeking to block the auction.

The court said the application undermines the authority of the Apex court as it puts that matter on hold.

