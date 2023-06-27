2 hours ago

The former presidential running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, is in the Assin North Constituency on the day of the by-election.

GhanaWeb’s team on the ground captured Prof. Jane Naana, a former minister of education, touring various polling stations in the constituency.

Speaking to the media at one of the polling stations, the former running mate of John Dramani Mahama said that the purpose of her visit was to ensure that everything went well.

She was surprised at the lack of organisation at one of the polling stations.

“I thought this was a polling station. There should be queues; I don’t see why there is so much crowding and so much screaming and yelling,” she said.

She also raised concerns about reports of vote-buying by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She called on the Ghana Police Service to take action on allegations of vote-buying.

Source: Ghanaweb