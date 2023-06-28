14 hours ago

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has called for more by-elections to be held in the country following the by-election currently happening at Assin North constiutuency to elect a Member of Parliament for the constituency.

The by-election has been necessitated by the eviction of Mr. James Gyakye Quayson from Parliament after a Supreme Court ruling that went against him over claims that he held dual citizenship at the time he was elected in 2020.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has however put James Gyakye Quayson up again to contest the seat against the ruling New Patriotic Party's candidate, Charles Opoku.

41,168 electorates are casting their votes at 99 polling stations in today's by-election in the Assin North constituency.

Kwesi Pratt, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, enjoyed the feel of a by-election as he recounted how quick developmental projects are undertaken in communities where the by-election is being held.

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, prior to the Assin North by-election, commissioned a 31-kilometre stretch of road from Assin Fosu to Assin Praso in the constituency.

Similarly, during the Kumawu by-election, road construction machinery was spotted in the vicinity as works on the roads were fast-tracked days to the by-election.

Although the government says these projects weren't done to leverage votes, some Ghanaians however don't believe it.

To Kwesi Pratt, these activities by government tell that "by-elections are very sweet".

He so hoped there would be another by-election at Assin North, Ayawaso West Central, Kumawu and other constituencies since it appears the only time government pays attention to the plight of the people is when they are seeking their votes.

"If I were at Assin North, I would pray for another by-election," he laughed heartily, stressing "there should be more by-elections in this country".