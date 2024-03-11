26 minutes ago

The Center for Democratic Development has said the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has established a record of successful by-elections under his tenure.

The comment comes after the demise of John Kumah, Member of Parliament for Ejisu, which is necessitating a by-election.

The Programs Manager for CDD-Ghana, Paul Aborampah Mensah, disclosed that, unlike past by-elections that have resulted in challenges, those incidents have not happened under Dr. Dampare.

"The IGP established the Election Security Task Force and did a good show in all the by-elections that we have had, unlike Chereponi, Asankrakwa, and the other places... all the by-elections that we have had in this era, we have not had any serious issues around them.

"So, I think the experiments by the Election Security Task Force will carry us through the main elections, the Electoral Commission has shared its calendar for the elections with the parties. So, we are aware of what is happening. So, all in all, I can say the environment is conducive for the elections and we hope it continues that way," Aborampah told Accra-based Starr FM.

Dr. John Kumah had been battling an undisclosed illness for some time, leading him to seek treatment in Germany.

Despite his health challenges, he returned to Ghana to ensure the passage of critical revenue measures in the 2024 budget after the Minority threatened to reject it.

The news of the sudden loss of the deputy finance minister deeply affected parliament, with Kumah's colleague deputy minister at the ministry, cum MP for Atiwa East, Abena Osei-Asare, weeping uncontrollably upon hearing the news.