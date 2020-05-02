1 hour ago

Yaw Yeboah who captained the Black Meteors at failed Afcon U-23 tournament in Egypt was in the news within the week for comments made with regards to the Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor.

The Celta Vigo player is reported to have suggested in an interview with Kumasi Fm that Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor had told him he was not ready for the Black Stars.

He has categorically denied ever saying that C.K Akonnor had ruled him out of the Black Stars but has accused the media of misquoting him.

Yeboah says he never stated in that interview that C.K Akonnor had blacklisted him from the Black Stars as he deemed him unfit and those comments are pure fabrication.

"I need to clarify things; people got me wrong. I never said Coach C.K. Akonnor did not see me as Black Stars material. What I meant was that in that particular call-up for the Sudan game, he did not see me to be ready for it. Coach Akonnor has never told me I am not Black Stars material," Yeboah told the Daily Graphic.

"The senior national team is the dream of everyone but everything lies on the coach; he chooses players who are ready for every game.

"C.K. Akonnor is a great coach and he is like a father to me. He coached me during my formative years at Right to Dream and he knows me so well. When the time is due, he will call me," the youngster stated.

The talented player has featured for all the under age national teams and made his debut for the Black Stars in a friendly in June last year against Namibia despite earning a call up way back in 2017 in an AFCON qualifier against Rwanda.