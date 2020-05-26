3 hours ago

Former Black Stars striker Anthony Yeboah has called for collective support for Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor If he is to succeed.

Yeboah says its only unflinching support that can keep the new Black Stars going and not the over emphasized pedigree.

Tony Yeboah was part of that dream team that included Abedi Pele that failed to win the AFCON despite reaching the finals against Ivory Coast in 1992.

Ghana has not won a trophy since 1982 despite reaching the finals on numerous occasions in recent times and C.K Akonnor has been tasked to win the elusive trophy next year.

“It is not about pedigree. He will need support. CK will need support. He can't do it alone. The media, the fans, the players, everybody. The president himself, everybody must support him then we give him a chance," he told GTV Sports Plus.

“Without that CK cannot do anything. So for me I pray CK should have all these things because when you don't have it he should forget it. It is the support. Without the support you cannot do anything."

The former Kotoko and Hearts trainer was appointed in January replacing his former boss and is yet to make his Black Stars coaching bow.