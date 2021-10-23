1 hour ago

Legendary former Ghanaian player Mohammed Polo says that the Ghana Football Association has not been fair with local coaches when it comes to the Black Stars job.

He says that local coaches are afforded very little time to build formidable sides when local coaches are in charge of the senior men's national team.

According to the dribbling magician, C.K Akonnor did not perform poorly as he managed to qualify Ghana to the African Cup of Nations next year but was still sacked by the football association.

The former Ghana coach was sacked in September after a string of poor performances in the opening two matches of the 2o22 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking in an interview with Light FM, the former Hearts and Ghana legend says that local coaches are always handed a raw deal by the GFA when it comes to the Black Stars job.

"Ghana football Association is not giving the local coaches much time to coach black Stars because CK Akonnor performance wasn't bad, he managed to qualify us to Afcon so what I can say is Ghana football Association has not been fair to our local coaches." he said.