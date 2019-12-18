5 hours ago

The Cerebral Palsy National football team - The Golden Stars were handed an excruciating 2-7 defeat at the hands of their visiting Nigerian counterparts at the UEW Park .

Team Ghana led by Enoch Amissah maintained thier composure in the early stages of the first half but were physically eclipsed especially in midfield to consume three swift goals within 10 minutes.

The Ghanaians rallied back with a pull out but were further slapped with more goals in the second half tallying up to seven. A final lose goal by the host country finally dropped the end of proceedings with a 2-7 goal advantage im favour of the visiting Nigerians.

Technical Director of the Cerebral Palsy Football Team, Emmanuel Akpabli was of great elation on the game and promised to transform the team ahead of the return encounter.

Mr. Akpabli, who doubles as a coach in CP football believe the sport has the potential in eliminating the stigma surrounding persons with Cerebral Palsy in Ghana.

"I believe if we are able to maintain the momentum and learn to embrace our dear brothers and sisters in this situation , they can be self sustained and confident in their lives"- he added.

Country coordinator and Cerebral Palsy expert Ellen was very happy and confident of stigma elimination on cerebral Palsy and hoped the government will turn a good eye to develop their future through football.

CP football Nigeria's secretary General Ikediadi Deborah and head coach Gbenga Dosunmu were highly elated at the maiden friendly and hoped to replicate that in Nigeria soonest.