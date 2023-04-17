1 hour ago

A two-year-old boy, Lawoe Sejafa has drowned in a manhole at Kasoa Asempa Down in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The boy was said to be playing with his friends on Friday evening when he accidentally fell into the hole and died.

The manhole was reportedly created by a pastor who failed to cover it. Reports say despite several complaints to have the manhole covered, nothing has been done about it.

The nine months old pregnant mother of the deceased callapsed after Police officers and NADMO personnel retrieved the lifeless body from the manhole.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The lifeless body of the little boy has been deposited at St Gregory Hospital the New Market Police station has commenced investigation.