1 hour ago

A 29 year old man Atiogbe Ayi has been butchered by land guards at Awutu Papase in Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region and robbed of five thousand Ghana cedis.

According to the victim, the landguards who attacked him were numbering up to four.

The incident happened on Monday, March 13,2023 in the evening.

Speaking in an interview with Kasapa News, the victim said, he was going to visit his land were he has putting up his building but rather unfortunately the Notorious landguards attacked and butchered him mercilessly.

He added that, the Notorious landguards after butchered him took away his five thousand Ghana cedis.

The victim was rushed to Agona Swedru government hospital and later refered to

Winneba trauma and specialist hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, according to report,the suspect were on the list of police for being attacking peoples over land.

The victim has therefore call on IGP and Awutu Ofaakor District police command to arrest the perpetrators and put them before the law court.

No arrest has been made so far.