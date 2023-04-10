7 hours ago

A woman believed to be in her early 40s has been allegedly gang-raped by 5 Fulani herdsmen in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region Sunday dawn.

Information gathered by Kasapa News revealed that, the suspect who were armed with guns, cutlasses and other weapons stormed the house of the victim also a Fulani woman and her husband and attacked them.

They tied the husband with a rope and bandaged his mouth to prevent him from shouting and then dragged his wife into a nearby bush and raped her.

They didn’t consider the victim who is also a Fulani and had sex with her in turns threatening to kill her if she dares shout for help.

After satisfying themselves, they tied her with a rope and left her in the bush till residents conducted search a search and brought her home.

According to the husband of the victim, the suspects after the raping and assault also stole ten cows of his but fortunately they could not transport them.

The suspects put the cows into a sprinter bus with registration number GG-2766-21, but before they move, shouts from the owner drew some residents to his home to support him.

When the suspects saw the armed residents approaching them, they took to their heels leaving behind the cattle in the bus.

Out of anger, the residents vandalized the vehicle and nearly set it ablaze.

The case has been reported to the Gomoa Ojobi Police for investigation, while the victim is receiving treatment at the hospital.