1 hour ago

A 63-year old man, Efo Kokuvi has had machete wounds inflicted on his head and other parts of the body by his friend, Nicolas Cudjoe at Kwashie-Amabo in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan indicate that, a friend of the suspect gave two packets of roofing sheets to the victim to keep it for him but few days later, the suspect and his friend went for the roofing sheets without consulting Efo.

After Efo Kokuvi retured from work, the roofing sheets were nowhere to be found so he confronted the suspect which led to a heated argument on Tuesday May 23 2023.

Later in the night, the suspect, Nicolas Cudjoe sneaked into Efo’s room and inflicted cutlass wounds on him.

The victim was rushed to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital where he’s receiving treatment and the matter reported to the Awutu Bereku Police Command.

Police investigation led to the arrest of the suspect who is in custody assisting investigations.