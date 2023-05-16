29 minutes ago

An 8-year-old Boy has met his untimely death after drinking alleged poisoned palm wine at Bantama in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News, indicates that, the palm wine Tapper called Kwadee, allegedly put some poisonous substance into his palm wine after noticing that some people have been consistently stealing his palm wine day in and day out.

In an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, Auntie of the deceased, Mercy Acquah said she saw the boy screaming for help so she quickly rushed him to Awutu Bontrase Health Center and upon checks they found out that the boy has taken in poisonous substance.

She said medical officers at the facility referred the boy to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital but he unfortunately died on the way.

Mercy Acquah said after examination of the body it was established that the palm wine has been poisoned.

Awutu Bereku Police proceeded to the scene take sample of the Palm wine to the Hospital and it was confirmed that all the palm wine in the farm had been poisoned.

Three other minors who accompanied the deceased to the farm said they threw their palm away when they saw somebody coming to the farm but the deceased drunk his, which led to his death.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital Mortuary.