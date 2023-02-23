49 minutes ago

A driver of a Fuel Tanker is battling for his life after his vehicle was involved in an accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Kasoa – Winneba Highway in the Central Region.

Police says the driver of the Fuel Tanker with the Registration GT 3486-14 was coming from Accra to Mankesim and upon reaching Gomoa Okyereko Junction, the sleeping driver hit the back of a cargo truck car with GG 874-17 loaded with bottled water.

He driver lost control of the tanker and run into a bush.

Due to the impact of the crash, smoke started emanating from the tanker vehicle but other motorists used fire extinguisher to stop the vehicle from catching fire.

The driver is receiving treatment at the Winneba Special and Trumar Hospital.

The vehicle has been towed to the Gomoa Okyereko Police Station pending Police investigation.