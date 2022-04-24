8 hours ago

A five-year-old boy has been buried alive by a fetish Priestess at Abura Gyabankrom in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

An eyewitness who’s a farmer while on his farm is said to have heard the crying of a child. He quickly rushed towards the direction of the sound and spotted a child buried with one of his legs showing.

Out of shock, he rushed and informed the Chief and residents to witness it and they found the boy alive in the ground crying.

Information indicates that that though the matter was reported to the Abura Dunkwa Police Command, following which both Police and officers of Abura Asebu Environmental Services visited the crime scene, they failed to exhume the body claiming they can’t exhume the body.

The suspect who had earlier confessed to the chief and elders that he committed the crime has since gone into hiding.

The Chief, Nana Adjei II, and his people are calling on the Inspector General of Police to cause investigation into the matter and arrest the suspect since police in the Abura Dunkwa want to stay away from the case although it has been reported to them.

He suspects the police have been influenced hence their decision not to act on the matter.

Nana Adjei II, said the residents are now living in fear and panic and no one wants to send his or her ward in the evening.

The Chief warned that if the police refuse to help to exhume the body he will lead the Youth to exhume it and drop at the suspect’s room.

As at the time EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan visited the scene Saturday April 23, 2022 around 6:00 PM, the body was still in the ground.

This is the second time such incident has happened within a week in the same Abura Asebu Kwamankese District which all the suspect were fetish Priest, a male Amoako, and a Female Fetish Priest Esi Janet.

Few days ago, an attempt by a fetish Priest to bury a cow and young boy alive at Abura Tuakwa was foiled.

Source: Kasapafmonline