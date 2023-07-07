2 hours ago

A 20-year-old Fulani herdsman, Ismaila Fuseini has been inflicted with cutlass wounds by his two colleagues at Gomoa Dominase in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

It is believed the suspects intended to kill him and steal his cows.

The victim told medical doctors that his colleagues from Buduburam confronted him in the bush on Wednesday July 5, and forced him to sell some of the cows to them at a cheaper price, but he declined.

But his refusal to sell got the suspect herdsmen angry, pulled out a cutlass and started to hack him, leaving deep cuts on his head and other parts of the body.

The Victim who was writhing in pain was taken to the Gomoa Potsin Polyclinic for treatment.

The case has been reported to Gomoa Dominase police for investigation. No arrest has been made so far.