3 hours ago

A 14-year-old Junior High School 1 student, (name withheld) has been left bleeding profusely after she was subjected to marathon sex by a 25-year-old man at Twifo Hemang in the Central Region.

According to reports, the suspect whose name has been given as Uncle Frederick, aka Emergency, is said to have taken advantage of the absence of the victim’s mother to have sex with the innocent girl under duress.

The incident happened around 6 am on Sunday July 30, 2023 when others were preparing to go to church.

Comfort Botchwey, mother of the victim in an interview with Kasapa News said as she was approaching home, she was attracted by the moaning by her daughter which pushed her to rush towards her room to enquire what was happening to her.

The suspect upon seeing the mother of the victim fled from the room and has since gone into hiding.

The victim was left in a pool of blood and continues to bleed profusely and also experiencing abdominal and waist pain days after the incident.

The mother secured a medical form from the Twifo Hemang Police Command and took the victim to the hospital for medical treatment.

As of the time of filing this report, the police were on a manhunt yet to arrest the perpetrator to face the full rigors of the law.