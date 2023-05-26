2 hours ago

An 18-year-old Junior High School student of Assin Andoe D/A Basic School in the Assin South District of the Central Region has drowned in River Ochi while attempting to swim.

The deceased, Stephen Nimako-Appau is said to have gone to the river with his friends to swim to show them his swimming skills for a reward of ₵10.00 on Wednesday.

However, immediately he dived into the river, he sank.

His friends then rushed home to inform elders of the town about the sad incident following which, a search party made up of local divers and Fire Service officers begun searching for him.

After almost 30 hours of search, and fowls and sheep slaughtered to pacify the gods, the body of the deceased is yet to be found. The search is ongoing.

The Assemblyman for Assin Andoe electoral area, Hon William Appiah advised the residents, especially children to be careful when going into the river to swim or fetch water since the heavy downpour has swelled the river.