Sampson Asare popularly known as coach, 22 years of age has been arrested for allegedly sodomizing a 3-year-old boy at Twifo Nkwankyemaso in the Twifo Atti-morkwa District of the Central Region.

According to Kwaku Gyamfi, the father of the victim, the suspect who they live with in the same neighborhood usually comes to their house to engage the boy in some kind of play, but they never suspected he could do something bad to their son.

He narrated that his wife who went to Assin Gangan with the victim to vote during the recent Assin North by-election called him to complain that their son was not feeling well so the father instructed his wife to take the child to the hospital where it was revealed and proven that somebody has had anal sex with him.

Mr. Gyamfi then asked his wife to bring the child back to Twifo Nkwankyemaso where investigations established that Sampson Asare (Coach) who works for the chief in the community as a labourer was responsible.

The victim who is unwell is receiving treatment at the Twifu Praso government hospital.

The chief of Twifo Nkwankyemaso, Nana Albert Adam Abudu (II) who is said to have stopped the victim’s father from reporting the matter to the police but rather used the traditional system to resolve the crime at his palace has denied doing so.

In an interview with Kasapa News, the Chief claimed that he wasn’t even aware of the incident.

He said he only arrived home from a journey to hear that there has been an incident of sodomy in the community.

Meanwhile the suspect is in the grip of the Twifu Praso Police assisting investigation.