2 hours ago

Fear and panic have gripped residents of Dominase in the Assin South District of the Central Region following the murder of a 28-year-old man.

The deceased identified as Kwaku Emmanuel before his demise worked with a renowned Cocoa Purchasing Company in the Assin South District as a cocoa carrier.

The mother of the deceased, Yaa Mansa, 65, in an interview with Kasapa News, disclosed that her son left home around 10 PM on Monday, 9th January 2023 to Assin Fosu after taking his supper.

She added that to their shock, they found out the next day (Tuesday, January,10,2023) morning that the deceased has been brutally murdered and dumped on the outskirt of the town with bruises on his face and blood oozing from the nostrils, mouths and ears.

A plier, blocks, sticks and metal was also found near his dead body an indication that he might have been murdered.

Further checks found a school bag 60 meters away from the dead body, containing 3 balls of kenkey, a stabilizer, and a Bluetooth speaker and same have been kept as exhibits.

A team of Police Officers led by Chief Superintendent Cephas Arthur, the Assin Fosu District Police Commander upon hearing the news went to the crime scene to convey the body to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary.

The Police have commenced investigation into the death and have appealed to the residents to assist them with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.