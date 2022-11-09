2 hours ago

A 22-year-old man has been shot dead by alleged land guards while five others are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist hospital.

This was after a clash over a piece of land between some pesons in Gomoa Akaman and Awutu Bereku in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The clash occured Tuesday afternoon at a time a grader was leveling the disputed land.

According to a survivor, some group of persons suspected to be land guards who possessed firearm and other offensive weapons launched an attack on them.

He indicated that the men shot at them sporadically resulting in the death of 22 years old, Edem Turkson.

Five other persons also sustained gunshot wounds and machete injuries and have since been taken to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

GHOne News Yaw Boagysn has learnt that the land in question has been disputed for years.

The case has been reported to the Awutu Bereku police Custody for investigation.

No arrest has been made so far.