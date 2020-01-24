58 minutes ago

A two-day-old baby boy has been dumped in a bush at a village called patron near Awutu Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

Philip Agbavitor who found the baby when he’d gone to attend to nature’s call disclosed in an interview with Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan that he suddenly heard a baby’s cry hence decided to follow the direction from where the sound was coming from only to had been covered with cement papers with maggots all over his body.

He then attended to the baby and made a report at the Ofaakor Police Station.

Later, the mother of the baby, 24-year-old Patience Zuenu went to the Police Station to plead to take back her son and was arrested immediately.

According to the Kasoa DOVVSU Commander ASP Doris Laryea Aggrey who confirmed the arrest said the suspect admitted to abandoning the baby and will subsequently be arraigned before court.

Meanwhile, the baby has been entrusted into the care of the Social Welfare Department.