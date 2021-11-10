3 hours ago

One person has been crushed to death while three others are in critical condition in a gory accident at Gomoa Bewadze in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.

The accident happened Tuesday evening around 6:00 PM between a saloon car with registration number GN-287-17 from Mankessim to Accra and a Tipper Truck with registration number GN-6412-17 also from Winneba heading towards Mankessim.

The driver of the saloon car died instantly while the other occupant and two others in the Tipper Truck are in critical condition receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Special Hospital.

Speaking in an interview with EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan, an eyewitness and a driver, Emmanuel Pentu said he saw the saloon car speeding all along the journey, and upon reaching Gomoa Bewadze, while still speeding and negotiating a sharp curve, the driver, unfortunately, met the Tipper Truck and rammed into it head-on causing his instant death.

The accident was very serious to extent that the engine, gearbox, and other parts of the saloon car were removed from the car onto the middle of the road while two tyres of the Tipper Truck also got burst and removed.

The deceased was retrieved from the saloon car after cutting it into pieces.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital Mortuary.

The victims are yet to be identified.

Police have commenced investigation into the accident.