43 minutes ago

A 29-year-old man Emmanuel Gavor has been shot dead while another person sustained gunshot wounds on the leg after armed robbers attacked them while they were on their way to sand to winning site Awutu Loye in the Central Region.

The sad incident happened Tuesday, December 14, around 9:00 PM.

Kojo Abbam who survived the shooting in an interview with EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan said they were suddenly accosted in the middle of the road by the armed robbers who were hiding in the bush.

According to the victim, the robbers demanded that they hand over all the money in their possession but the deceased responded that they did not have any money on them.

His argument with the armed robbers got them angry which led one to shoot him dead on the spot.

Terrified by the shooting to death of his friend, Kojo Abbam said he hurriedly threw the money he was having to the armed robbers to save his life. But that did not stop one of the robbers from shooting him in the leg after which they fled into the bush.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital Morgue while the survivor is receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Awutu Bereku District Police Commander Chief Superintendent Joshua Semanyo confirmed the incident and added that investigation has commenced right away to bring the perpetrators to book.