A Pragya rider has been paralyzed while two others who were aboard the tricycle are battling for their lives at the Ajumako District Government hospital after an overspeeding driver crashed into the tricycle.

The incident happened on Thursday January 25, 2024 at around 8:00 PM.

Report gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan revealed that the, driver of the private car with a registration number GE-4050-11 was on top speed from the direction of Breman Essiam heading towards Ajumako and the Pragya tricycle in the opposite direction.

Upon reaching Odasani, a Junction at Ajumako, the driver veered off his lane it collides with the Pragya vehicle and crashed head-on with the tricycle.

The driver of the private car was said to have been speeding to the Ajumako Police Station to intervene after one of his friends was arrested by officers of the Electricity Company of Ghana for illegal electricity connection.

The suspect driver after the accident took to his heels to escape beatings from the angry residents.

Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Ajumako District Police Station for investigation to commence.