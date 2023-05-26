1 hour ago

A 13-year-old JHS Two pupil of Agona Swedru Methodist (B) Basic School, Godfred Ankomah has met his untimely death after his Class teacher allegedly caned him.

The teacher is said to have given the boy six strong lashes and in the process hit his spinal cord after he failed to score a high mark in class exercise.

According to the mother of the deceased, Beatrice Whyte, her son started complaining of pains at his spinal cord while vomiting blood.

Beatrice Whyte in an interview with Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan said she went to the school and confronted the School authorities over the caning of her son.

She said the school authorities confirmed the incident but pledged to make sure he will be fine.

On Thursday, May 25, 2023 evening, the deceased started vomiting blood seriously at the hospital following which he passed away.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and Preservation.

Meanwhile, all attempts to get the school authorities to speak on the matter proved futile as they are not ready to talk to the media.

The case has been reported to the Agona Swedru Police Station for investigation.