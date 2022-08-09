2 hours ago

The Chief of Ajumako Brofoyedur in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region, Obaatan Kweku Binney has served notice that he and his people will not accept vain promises anymore.

According to the chief, he and his people are fed up with promises made by politicians which are never honoured.

“We need an extension of electricity, the DCE should do well to help us in this regard. We need light poles to be erected and we the community members are willing to do what is necessary. But what the people of Brofoyedur are saying is that they don’t want vain promises anymore. The promises are made and years after, nothing is done. We won’t take that anymore. Please, even if it’s just one electricity pole that can be fixed for us, we’ll be okay,” Obaatan Kweku Binney said while addressing a gathering during the 2022 Akwambo festival.

The Chief further appealed to the government to help complete their abandoned toilet facility, construct their deplorable road for them and rehabilitate their Community Centre.

Responding to the Chief’s request, the District Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Ransford Kwesi Nyarko who hails from Brofoyedur said though things are hard for the government, he will do his possible best and address their challenges.

He promised to make sure that the community’s durbar ground and the toilet facility in the area are fully completed.

Emmanuel Ransford Kwesi Nyarko disclosed that the road from Ajumako Brofoyedur through Ajumako Kokoben to Akim Akroso road has been awarded on contract and will be constructed soon.

He promised to support and help develop the community in terms of infrastructure.