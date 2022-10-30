28 minutes ago

The deceased, Abena Afriyie was found dead at the outskirts of the community

Residents of Fetteh Kakraba in the Central Region are living in fear and panic after the body of a 58-year-old physically challenged woman was found in her farm.

The victim was found mutilated with her own cutlass with her private parts also missing.

Residents believe the victim struggled with the perpetrators who targeted her for suspected ritual purposes.

John Larbie, son of the deceased, who spoke to Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei indicated that his mother was reported missing after she failed to return from the farm where she was burning logs for charcoal.

A search was launched and her lifeless body was found in another part of the farm, but her working gears and items were scattered across.

An eyewitness added that there were obvious signs of a struggle, leaving them to the suspicion that the crime was committed by multiple persons.

Meanwhile, the district police have visited the scene and conveyed her body.