A woman believed to be in her 50s died on the spot, while three others are in critical condition after three cars were involved in fatal accident at Gomoa Anteadze on the Apam to Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

The deceased got her hand chopped off due to the impact of the crash.

The accident happened on Monday, February, 27, 2023 at around 4:43 PM.

An eyewitness, Nana Sekyi, told Kasapa News, that a Mitsubishi outlander with the Registration number GB 4415 -22 from Accra to Cape Coast made a wrongful overtaking and hit the side of the Toyota fish GW 8017 -19 in the opposite direction.

The Mitsubishi bus also landed on the Hyundai 110 which was behind the Toyota fish, resulting in the death of one and injury to 23 others.

The injured are recieving treatment at St Luke’s Catholic Hospital at Apam while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the same facility.

Police and Fire Service are calling on the general public to go for an identification while investigation begins.