The nationwide recruitment exercise for Ghana’s internal security agencies officially kicks off on Monday, November 17, 2025, with the Centralised Services E-Recruitment Portal (C-SERP) opening for applications at 12 noon.

According to a public notice, the portal will remain active until Friday, December 19, 2025, giving prospective candidates one month to apply to join the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Prisons Service.

The announcement was made by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, in a Facebook post.

Applicants are required to purchase a voucher to access the portal, which can be obtained via USSD code 71303# on all mobile networks or at any GCB Bank branch nationwide. The notice stresses that applicants must indicate which agency’s voucher they intend to purchase to ensure their applications are correctly directed.

The C-SERP system was introduced to streamline the recruitment process, making it more transparent, efficient, and accessible to qualified Ghanaians.

Minister Mubarak reiterated the government’s commitment to a clean and fair recruitment process, warning against fraudulent schemes.

“The government of John Dramani Mahama, through the Ministry of the Interior, Ghana, has released the details of the core requirements and required documents for the 2025/26 centralized e-recruitment process. Applicants are advised to read carefully and comply accordingly. 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝟏𝟐 𝐧𝐨𝐨𝐧 today,” the minister’s post on Facebook read.

Eligible Ghanaians are encouraged to access the portal via https://cserpgh.com.